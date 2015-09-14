SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott will be challenged for leadership of the Liberal Party, the senior partner in the ruling conservative coalition, after Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked him to step aside on Monday.

Turnbull said he informed Abbott he would challenge him for the leadership after losing confidence in his management of the economy.

"The prime minister has not been capable of providing the economic leadership our nation needs. He has not been capable of providing the economic confidence that business needs," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

"We need a different style of leadership."

