SYDNEY Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) declined to comment on reports on Tuesday it is preparing to axe up to 5,000 jobs and sell some assets to prove it is taking action to improve its struggling business in return for federal government funding.

Qantas has warned that it will post a first-half loss of up to A$300 million (162.4 million pounds) when it reports its earnings on Thursday.

Local media reported on Tuesday that between 3,000 and 5,000 jobs could go and that the airline plans to sell its terminal at Melbourne Airport.

The airline said it will be making "some tough decisions" in order to achieve its goals of A$2 billion cost savings over the next three years, but declined to comment further.

Qantas has been lobbying the federal government for financial assistance, claiming arch rival Virgin Australia's access to foreign funding, via its major shareholders Gulf carrier Etihad, Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and Air New Zealand, has created an unfair playing field.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has indicated he is not averse to helping, but has stressed that the airline "needs to get its house in order."

