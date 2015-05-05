SYDNEY Australia's central bank cut its cash rate to a record low of 2.0 percent on Tuesday as it sought to spur a sluggish economy while heading off a harmful rise in the local dollar.

The currency AUD=D4 did initially drop on the decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), but quickly rallied as investors wondered if the easing cycle was over for now.

A Reuters poll of 27 analysts had found 20 expected an easing [AU/INT] while the market had priced in a 60 to 70 percent probability of a move.

COMMENTARY:

TOM KENNEDY, ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN

"The cut was widely priced and heavily expected by economists, the volatility that we've got relates to the forward guidance, they've essentially moved away from (saying) further rate cuts may be appropriate, they've really left it really open ended.

"So it's open to interpretation from here what the RBA's course is from here and perhaps Friday's monetary policy statement will provide more guidance on that.

"We're on hold from here with the rate at 2 percent, though the risk is that it falls below that but it's going to be heavily data dependent going forward."

SU-LIN ONG, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"The statement is balanced and a bit more positive. They are clearly acknowledging some of the stronger domestic data of late. Implicit is that they are fairly comfortable with where rates are now. The bias looks pretty neutral.

There is a good chance the cash rate goes below 2 percent but we know the hurdle to cut further is high. It won't happen until much later in the year."

MICHAEL BLYTHE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA:

"Last month, they were talking about perhaps a need to cut rates and we've now had it. There was certainly no repetition of that this time around, and that's what seems to be affecting the market. It does sound a little bit like: 'Don't look for too much more in the way of rate cuts, at least any time soon.'"

JASMIN ARGYROU, SENIOR INVESTMENT MANAGER, ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

"Today’s cash rate cut is unlikely to provide the boost to confidence and spending that it has in previous cycles. Cautious and uncertain households mean rate cuts are less effective today. A low AUD is still the best chance of rebooting the economy, but for that to happen the RBA will need to leave the cash rate at record lows, and for a record length of time."

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 initially fell half a cent on the news, but rapidly rebounded to $0.7870 on speculation 2 pct might be the floor for rates. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> rallied for May, but dipped further out as the market pared back expectations on yet a further easing.

BACKGROUND:

- A Reuters poll of 27 analysts had found 20 expected a cut this week.

- The economy is struggling with a prolonged downturn in mining investment and a disappointing reluctance by other sectors to pick up the slack.

- Weak prices for major commodity exports have also hit company profits, national income and government tax revenues, eating into nominal GDP growth.

- Record low rates have fuelled a much-needed boom in home building but are also driving speculative increases in house prices, particularly in Sydney.

- Core inflation was not quite as low as expected in the first quarter at 2.3 pct, but still in the bottom half of the RBA's target band of 2 to 3 pct and no bar to an easing.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)