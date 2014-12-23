Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) participates in a ministerial meeting with Chinese counterparts at Parliament House in Canberra November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday security officials had intercepted a heightened level of "terrorist chatter" in the aftermath of last week's deadly Sydney cafe siege.

"The national security agencies today indicated that there has been a heightened level of terrorist chatter in the aftermath of the Martin Place siege," Abbott told reporters in Sydney. "That's why it's important that people remain alert."

Man Haron Monis, a self-styled sheikh, held hostages in a 16-hour siege at the Lindt Chocolate Cafe in Martin Place, a central Sydney shopping and office precinct, a week ago. Two hostages and Monis were killed when police stormed the cafe.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)