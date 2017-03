Heavily armed policemen stand guard outside the building containing the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Police on Tuesday stormed the Sydney cafe where a gunman has been holding an unknown number of people hostage for more than 15 hours, and heavy gunfire was heard, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

Moments earlier, at least six suspected hostages were seen running from the scene of the siege.

