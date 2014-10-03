Greek group claims it mailed parcel bomb to German finance minister
ATHENS The militant Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells has claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, police said on Thursday.
SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott asked officials on Friday to re-think restrictions on members of the public wearing face-coverings such as burqas in parliament following a public backlash against the measures.
The restrictions, which would have forced women wearing head coverings to view chambers of parliament from a glassed-in gallery, had sparked criticism that the government was inflaming tensions with the Muslim community following a series of security-related raids.
"I asked the Speaker to re-think that decision and my understanding is that it was an interim decision, that it would be looked at again in the light of security advice that will come in coming days and I'm sure that the matter will be fully resolved before the parliament comes back in a fortnight," Abbott told reporters in Canberra.
Abbott describes the burqa as "confronting" and something he wished people chose not to wear, but said it was not the role of government to tell people what to wear outside of secure buildings.
The restrictions were criticised by Muslim groups and opposition members of parliament, including independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who called them "religious apartheid".
Last week Senator Cory Bernardi, a member of Abbott's Liberal Party, said he had requested that all visitors to parliament be barred from wearing the head-to-toe burqa robe and all other facial coverings for security reasons.
Senator Jacqui Lambie, a member of mining magnate Clive Palmer's Palmer United Party, has sought a ban on burqas in public places and demanded that all people practising Islamic sharia law be expelled from the country.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)
ATHENS The militant Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells has claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, police said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Thursday to approve a 2018 budget that would bolster military programs and begin building a wall on the southern border with Mexico while drastically cutting many federal agencies.
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would honour his commitment to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank, the first in two decades.