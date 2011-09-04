PERTH, Australia A shark attacked and killed a young man on Sunday while he was bodyboarding with a friend in the ocean off south-western Australia, about 200 kms (120 miles) south of Perth, a police spokesman said.

The man, who was in his early 20s, was taken from the lower part of his body in waters off Bunker Bay, Western Australia state police said.

"He was bodyboarding at that time with a mate," the spokesman said. "We can confirm that it is a fatality."

Australia's pristine beaches attract millions of people every year, both locals and tourists, but many of the waters contain sharks. Attacks on humans are rare but periodically swimmers or surfers are targeted by sharks, sometimes fatally.