Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
SYDNEY Australian police sealed off streets and warned the public to keep away from New South Wales state police headquarters in Sydney on Friday after two people were shot dead, police and media said.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said a man had fired on the building, hitting a police employee before being shot dead by police.
Australia has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals since last year. In December, two hostages were killed when policed stormed a central Sydney cafe to end a 17-hour siege.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp said Friday's shooting was not thought to be terror related.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.