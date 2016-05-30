Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
SYDNEY Australian shares held near nine-month highs on Monday, as a rebound in oil prices offset weakness in the mining sector, while New Zealand stocks scaled a record high, putting both indices on track for a 3 percent monthly gain.
The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged up 2.1 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,408.0 at the close of trade. After one of the worst starts to a calendar year in decades, the benchmark is now up 2 percent so far in 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 27.1 points, or 0.4 percent, surpassing 7,000 for the first time to finish the session at 7,019.6.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.