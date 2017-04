Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attends a meeting at a hotel in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A, designed by DCNS specifically for the Royal Australian Navy as Australia intends to buy 12 new submarines, is seen in this illustration picture released by France's DCNS to Reuters on April 22, 2016. DCNS/Handout via REUTERS

SYDNEY France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS Group has been awarded a A$50 billion (27.5 billion pounds) contract to build Australia's new fleet of submarines, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Australia will buy 12 new submarines, a centrepiece of its defence strategy unveiled in February, and build them in South Australia Turnbull said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda nuclear-powered submarine.

