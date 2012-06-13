GENEVA Australia is likely to be hit with a third complaint about its tobacco packaging laws at the World Trade Organization, trade diplomats said on Wednesday.

Ukraine and Honduras have already launched trade disputes over the issue, and one diplomat familiar with the situation said he expected a third country to file a similar suit as soon as Thursday.

Several other trade diplomats identified the likely complainant as the Dominican Republic, which they said had been vocal in its opposition to Australia's planned laws in committee meetings this week at the WTO in Geneva.

Australia wants to kill off demand for tobacco products by forcing sellers to use drab packaging with disturbing images of the health impact of smoking.

Ukraine and Honduras have challenged the move at the WTO by saying it unfairly restricts trade, even though neither country has a significant share of the Australian market.

The two trade suits have attracted a large number of countries as third party observers to the disputes, and some diplomats see them as test cases in the struggle by tobacco firms to halt a global tide of regulation that has sharply tightened the rules on cigarette sales over the past decade.

British American Tobacco (BATS.L) , Imperial Tobacco IMT.L and Philip Morris (PM.N) have launched High Court challenges against the Australian laws, saying they infringe their trademark rights.

Australia has said the big tobacco companies are also behind the legal challenges being mounted at the WTO.

