GENEVA An independent U.N. investigator into the human rights of migrants has postponed an official visit to Australia that was due to begin on Sunday, citing a lack of government cooperation and "unacceptable" legal restrictions.

“This threat of reprisals with persons who would want to cooperate with me on the occasion of this official visit is unacceptable,” U.N. Special Rapporteur Francois Crépeau said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)