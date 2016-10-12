Men participate in a mud fight on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Revellers dance to a DJ's music blasting from a van on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mud-covered revellers roam a campsite on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A spinning ferris wheel is reflected in mud after heavy rains flooded the sideshow carnival at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian couple Darren McGarvie, 27, and Nicole York, 24, wake up after spending the night together in McGarvie's Holden Commodore Ute at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aboriginal bull rider Sally Malay from the Kimberley region of Western Australia tapes up his hands prior to the bull riding competition at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

One of several men dressed as a kangaroo is tackled by a drunk man at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aboriginal bull rider Sally Malay from the Kimberley region in the Western Australian outback is thrown off a bull during competition at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A bull rider dons a helmet before competition at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Campers trudge through mud among hundreds of ute vehicles in a paddock in this aerial picture at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria holds his can of pre-mixed rum and cola after losing control of his motorised 'esky' drink cooler at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A couple kiss on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Men wearing Australian traditional bushmen's hats are silhouetted against colourful amusement rides in the late afternoon sun at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Jess Elderedge makes a 'mud angel' as a friend lays toilet paper around her during a party at sunset on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Brophy Bros travelling circus performer Warren Brophy spins a 70 foot long lasso during a show under the big top at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Volunteers push a bogged Australian ute out of the mud during the 'circle work' competition at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A pair of 'truck nuts', decorative adornments dangling on the tow balls of many Australian bush 'utes', are pictured moments before swinging on the back of a ute taking part in a mud derby at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Robert Dowse, 35, from Frankston in the Australian state of Victoria powers his Australian 'ute' he calls 'General Lee' through thick mud during a 'circle work' competition of vehicle handling skills at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bull rider Tom Phibbs, 21, from Chiltern, smokes a cigarette before competing at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Men ride on the back of a truck driving through mud on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A bull rider's spurs feature images of golden kangaroos as he helps a competitor mount his steer at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tags normally attached to cows' ears to identify them are used decoratively by a regular attendee of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bull rider Sam Woodall from Heywood in the Australian state of Victoria is thrown off a bull during competition at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A man dressed as a kangaroo bounces down the main thoroughfare at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Operators of a monster truck bearing a skull and crossbones pirate flag alongside an Australian flag watch a national circle work championship of dirt driving at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY In the small rural town of Deniliquin, on the edge of Australia's vast outback, around 20,000 "ute" lovers gathered in the mud to champion a national treasure deemed surplus to requirements by the big car manufacturers.

Part car, part pickup truck, the Australian-made utility vehicle has become synonymous with farmers Down Under and is the centrepiece of the annual Deni Ute Muster festival, a two-day alcohol-fuelled celebration of all things rural Australia.

Now in its 18th year, the festival has grown to include country music performances from Grammy award-winning artist Keith Urban, a rodeo, whip-cracking championship and gallery of artwork created with chainsaws.

But it's the "utes" that keep the revellers coming back, even though a deluge of rain turned the usually dusty New South Wales state venue, some 300 km (186 miles) north of Melbourne, into a mud pit.

Sky Fulcher drove her black and pink Ford Falcon XR8 named "Rumble Princess" around 3,300km (2050 miles) from Perth for three days across the Nullabor Plain to attend the festivities, played out at a difficult time for the vehicle in Australia.

Ford rolled their last Australian-made Falcon "ute" off the production line in July and Holden said they will cease making similar vehicles in 2017 as buyers look to more fuel-efficient, smaller cars.

Both brands trail Toyota, Mazda and Hyundai, according to September sales data for the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

"It is extremely sad that they (Ford) are closing down production in Australia, but we don't believe that this will affect our festival," Anika Ahmad Bull, part of the organising team, told Reuters.

Folklore says the humble "ute" was born when a farmer's wife wrote to a car manufacturer in the 1930s asking for a vehicle that could go to church on Sunday and carry the pigs to market on Monday.

While nationwide popularity has dropped, Bull and her not-for-profit team have been able to buck the trend and grow the festival from a humble vehicle 'show and shine' into a wild celebration of all things Australian country.

A A$10,000 ($7,500) prize was up for grabs for the 'Ute of the Year', while A$500 rewards were on offer in 13 other categories including best 'chick's ute' and best 'refurbished ute'.

Others, though, just wanted to drink in the mood.

"It's a party that doesn't stop, it's a great atmosphere and everyone gets on with everyone," said 27-year-old delivery driver Darren McGarvie, who used the backtray of his "ute" as a bed for the festival.

($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Patrick Johnston and Michael Perry)