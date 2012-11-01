SYDNEY Mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has lost a bid to seize control of the board of Australia's Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX), after shareholders at the company's general meeting on Thursday did not support his call to vote out the chairman and other directors.

Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty said a "clear mandate" had been delivered for the board to focus on its strategies to improve Whitehaven's fortunes amid sliding coal prices.

Tinkler, who has a 19.4 percent stake in Australia's biggest independent coal miner, had made last minute pleas for his fellow investors to support his bid to become chairman and bring in his own management team.

