BRUSSELS The European Commission was right to approve an aid scheme for Austria's flag carrier Austrian Airlines [ODDN.UL], Europe's second-highest court ruled on Wednesday, striking down a complaint by low-cost competitor Niki Luftfahrt.

The Austrian state sold its 41.56 percent stake in Austrian Airlines [ODDN.UL] to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) in 2008, the latter paying a "negative price" because of the 500 million euro (319 million pounds) the state pumped in to compensate for the high level of debt.

The Commission concluded in 2009 that this did amount to state aid because bankruptcy would have been a cheaper option but that such aid was in line with that allowed to be given for the rescue of firms in difficult.

Niki Luftfahrt, a subsidiary of Air Berlin (AB1.DE) that operates flights in and out of Austria, complained that the beneficiary of the aid was not Austrian Airlines but Lufthansa.

"In the view of the General Court, none of the arguments put forward by Niki Luftfahrt is capable of casting doubt on the two decisions of the Commission," the court said in its judgment on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)