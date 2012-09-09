Austrian Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache holds the Austrian flag in his office in Vienna March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Austria's president condemned far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache for posting a cartoon on his Facebook page that was widely seen as anti-Semitic, the Austria Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Heinz Fischer called it "the low point of political culture, which deserves to be universally and roundly condemned".

The cartoon portrays a fat banker with a hooked nose and six-point star buttons on his sleeve gorging himself at the expense of a thin man representing "the people".

Strache denied being anti-Semitic after the cartoon provoked an outcry and demands from the Jewish community that Austria's political establishment condemn the act.

In a speech at the opening of a festival in Linz, Fischer said Strache was playing on the remnants of anti-Semitism in Austria, whose Jewish population was decimated after the annexation of the country by Nazi Germany in 1938.

"To that one can only say in the clearest terms: No way," Fischer said.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)