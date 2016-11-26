ZURICH At least one person was killed and another seriously injured on Saturday when an avalanche in the Austrian Alps swept them down a steep, rocky slope, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

The two people, whose nationalities and genders were not given, were among eight skiers ascending a mountain near the village of Obergurgl just before 1300 CET/1200 GMT when they were caught in the snow slide at 3,000 meters (9842.52 ft) above sea level.

At least two people were uninjured and were able to notify rescue personnel.

The seriously injured person was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck.

