Austrian investor and former Finance Minister Hannes Androsch visits a session of the parliament in Vienna, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Austria needs a "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from the country's stricken banks such as Hypo Alpe Adria to avoid disorderly wind-downs that heap huge costs on taxpayers, former Finance Minister Hannes Androsch said on Wednesday.

His comments add to pressure on current Finance Minister Maria Fekter to set up a so-called bad bank to ease a return to the private sector of banks such as Hypo Alpe and Kommunalkredit, nationalised after the financial crisis.

Androsch, now head of Austria's agency that oversees state aid to banks, said it was time for decisive action.

The Social Democrat favours a bad bank majority-owned by private investors so that its debts would not count as state debt. This would be similar to the entity set up in Ireland after the crisis, which bought loans from the banks aiming to make as much money as possible from them.

"This is an intelligent solution that avoids (boosting state debt) and still provides more time to wind things up with the goal of minimising losses in the interest of taxpayers," Androsch said.

Fekter has been reluctant to create a bad bank because it could upset her plans to generate a budget surplus by 2017.

Androsch said that without private investors, a bad bank could boost Austria's state debt to GDP ratio by up to 5 percentage points.

The banks themselves have also shown little enthusiasm for supporting a bad bank, but Androsch said the experience of other countries - such as the United States - had shown some official "arm-twisting" often produced results.

Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down Hypo Alpe Adria HAABI.UL alone could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has angered the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the costs.

The Europe Commission has been pressing Hypo to break itself up by the end of the year or return more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) of state aid.

The bank, pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion, has pleaded for more time because Europe's weak economic climate makes it hard to sell businesses.

($1 = 0.7650 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)