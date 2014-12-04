Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
VIENNA The sale of Austrian home-improvements store chain BauMax is under way, with a deadline for binding offers ending on Dec. 18, Austrian magazine News said on Thursday, citing documents from investment bank Mediobanca.
BauMax, which had overextended itself with a push into Eastern Europe and Turkey, had said in late November that there was no sale process. It was not immediately available for comment.
The sale focuses on BauMax core countries Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where it generates 70 percent, or 745 million euros (£585.5 million), of its revenues, News said.
Any deal would need a green light from BauMax's creditor banks, including Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Erste Group (ERST.VI) and Bank Austria (CRDI.MI).
News put the cost for banks at a worst-case 400 million euros should BauMax's loans go bad, and quoted an "expert involved" in the process as saying a "realistic" writedown was more toward 250-270 million.
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber, Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.