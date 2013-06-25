U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
VIENNA Austrian National Bank Deputy Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek resigned on Tuesday to avoid escalating a dispute over his suspension amid a bribery scandal, his lawyer said.
The central bank suspended Duchatczek last week and was set to consider additional steps on Thursday. It is reviewing charges that he turned a blind eye to shady banknote printing contracts with Azerbaijan and Syria in deals that got him and eight others indicted.
Attorney Herwig Hauser said in a statement the resignation of Duchatczek, who has denied any wrongdoing, aimed to calm the situation and avoid damaging trust in the central bank.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.