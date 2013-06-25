VIENNA Austrian National Bank Deputy Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek resigned on Tuesday to avoid escalating a dispute over his suspension amid a bribery scandal, his lawyer said.

The central bank suspended Duchatczek last week and was set to consider additional steps on Thursday. It is reviewing charges that he turned a blind eye to shady banknote printing contracts with Azerbaijan and Syria in deals that got him and eight others indicted.

Attorney Herwig Hauser said in a statement the resignation of Duchatczek, who has denied any wrongdoing, aimed to calm the situation and avoid damaging trust in the central bank.

