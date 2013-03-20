FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
VIENNA Austria hopes Cyprus will find a way to stay in the euro zone but its fate is in the hands of its own government, Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Wednesday.
After an international rescue for the island was thrown into turmoil by its rejection of a bank deposit tax on Tuesday, Faymann said he preferred a solution that would not hurt small savers both in Cyprus and around Europe.
Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, he said that the situation was unsustainable and that he hoped Cyprus would come up with a solution and stay in the euro.
"But I cannot rule anything out for Cyprus," the Austrian Press Agency quoted him as saying. "Each country makes its own decision and no one will take that away from them."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.