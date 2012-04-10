VIENNA Austria may issue less government debt this year than it is currently planning, the head of the national debt office said on Tuesday, as Vienna hikes taxes and cuts spending to shake off concerns related to the euro zone debt crisis.

Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its AAA rating and gave it a negative outlook in January, but the government is hoping its package of fiscal measures aimed at raising nearly 28 billion euros will help convince the markets of its fiscal stability.

Vienna has said it expects to issue 20 to 24 billion euros worth of bonds in 2012 and plans to boost total borrowing via all instruments to 27-30 billion euros from around 21 billion last year.

"If the budget deficit is considerably better than expected, which was also the case last year, then it could be that we fall short of the lower limit," Martha Oberndorfer, who heads the Austrian Federal Financing Agency, said in a telephone interview.

But she added that the 20 to 24 billion euro range for the year was still valid for now. Austria has already issued around 40 percent of the debt planned for this year.

The 2011 state budget deficit narrowed to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product, well below the 3.3 percent shortfall the finance ministry had expected, the Statistics Office said at the end of March.

That together with the country's fiscal consolidation package aimed at balancing the budget by 2016 has helped win investor confidence, Oberndorfer said.

Austria sold 1.2 billion euros in debt on Tuesday after topping up two bonds issues. The average yield on its 2017 bond hit an all-time low at 1.733 percent, Oberndorfer noted.

"Market sentiment is certainly better, especially after the Greek restructuring and the good Austrian budget numbers ... which were considerably better than the market had expected," Oberndorfer said.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)