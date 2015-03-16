VIENNA Austria's main economic research institutes kept their modest growth forecasts for the export-dependent economy largely intact on Monday, ending a series of sharp downgrades triggered by the tepid euro zone recovery and geopolitical tensions.

They saw overall output expanding by more than 1 percent in real terms only in 2016 as the global economy gains strength, the euro stays weak and energy and commodity price remain low.

WIFO, whose forecasts help form the basis for government economic policy, kept its outlook for real growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 at 0.5 percent, unchanged from its December prediction.

It nudged up its 2016 outlook to 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent.

The IHS think tank stuck to its December forecasts that the economy would expand 0.8 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2016.

The latest forecasts do not reflect the government's plan to boost consumer spending by cutting income tax rates next year, details of which emerged only late last week.

The economy grew 0.3 percent in 2014, according to preliminary figures.

Both think tanks had again slashed their 2014 and 2015 growth forecasts in December.

GDP has stagnated for two consecutive quarters on weak exports and sluggish domestic consumption.

