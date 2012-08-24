Dutch tourists in bathing clothes take photographs as they stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA Austria has had its best early summer tourism season since 1995 and bank lending to companies continued to grow in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, lending a few bright spots to an otherwise gloomy euro zone economic landscape.

Overnight stays in the May-July quarter, the first half of the summer season, rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 31.2 million as a rise in foreign tourism that makes up two-thirds of the sector offset a dip in domestic demand, the Statistics Office said.

Overnight stays in the first seven months of 2012 rose to a record 82.2 million.

Tourism directly accounts for more than 5 percent of Austrian economic output and 7 percent of jobs.

A separate report from the central bank showed lending to business customers rose 2.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the wider euro zone given the sovereign debt crisis in some member countries.

Bank lending to companies in Austria has been recovering steadily since hitting a nadir of -1.5 percent in December 2009.

Lending to households rose 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Growth in Austria's export-dependent economy slowed to 0.2 percent in the second quarter on both an annual and a quarterly basis, according to the WIFO research institute's flash estimate.

Economists forecast the Austrian economy will expand by around 0.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)