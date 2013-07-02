VIENNA Austria's big banks should strengthen their capital base given exposure to emerging economies in central and eastern Europe and shortfalls versus international peers, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

"A severe shock in one or several countries to which Austrian banks are substantially exposed may lead to a deterioration of domestic lending conditions," the 34-member OECD said in its 2013 economic survey of Austria on Tuesday.

"The banking sector may require additional support, in order to deal with the legacy of bad assets, which should be debt- financed in the short run so as not to endanger the fragile recovery," it added.

But borrowing more may push up low sovereign bond spreads, it said, suggesting the "debt burden could be reduced by negotiating an appropriate sector contribution".

The OECD comments mirror Austrian regulators' calls for banks to beef up their balance sheets, which are not as strong as those of foreign peers in the region.

The International Monetary Fund had on Monday also said the bank sector should "build stronger buffers to meet market expectations while repaying capital provided by the government".

The OECD recommended that internationally active banks be required to present strategies to strengthen their capital base taking into account the need to repay government capital that many Austrian banks got during the 2008/09 financial crisis.

It also urged restructuring of nationalised banks such as Hypo Alpe Adria HAABI.UL and Kommunalkredit KAFINK.UL.

Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) last week unveiled plans to repay all the state aid it raised in 2009, while the Raiffeisen group RZB.UL has said it is in no rush to do so.

For the overall economy, the OECD stuck to its forecast of 0.5 percent expansion this year as export growth underpins a moderate recovery. An improving external environment next year was expected to propel growth to 1.7 percent in 2014.

The unemployment rate, the lowest in the European Union for more than three years, would edge up in 2013 before stabilising and then easing towards the end of 2014, it said.

The OECD said an ageing population may threaten sustainability of Austria's large public pension system, although reforms were already under way. It called for more child care to help women workers and urged action to help support migrants.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Stephen Nisbet)