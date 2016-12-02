Austrian presidential candidate Alexander Van der Bellen (L), who is supported by the Greens, and Norbert Hofer of the FPOe pose for photographers before a TV discussion in Vienna, Austria, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austrian presidential candidate Alexander Van der Bellen, who is supported by the Greens, presenter Ingrid Thurnher and Norbert Hofer of the FPOe (L-R) prepare for a TV discussion in Vienna, Austria, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Head of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache delivers a speech during his party's final rally ahead of Austrian presidential election in Vienna, Austria, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austrian presidential candidate Norbert Hofer of the FPOe delivers a speech during his final election rally in Vienna, Austria, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Tetchy accusations of lying dominated the final televised presidential debate in Austria between far-right candidate Norbert Hofer and former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday.

Polls show them neck-and-neck for Sunday's vote. A Hofer victory would make him the first far-right head of state in the European Union.

Van der Bellen narrowly won a run-off vote in May, which was annulled due to sloppy counting.

After almost a year of campaigning, the two candidates, who have left centrist rivals far behind, showed clear signs of losing patience with each other, flinging around accusations ranging from endangering Austria's economy to espionage.

"I get it, you were nothing," Hofer said to Van der Bellen, who is running as an independent candidate, rhetorically taunting him about his previous role with the Greens and accusing him of having been a Communist.

"You're lying again!" Van der Bellen replied. After Hofer accused him of having been a spy, he said: "This is the meanest thing I've experienced in a long time ... This is ridiculous."

Hofer said Van der Bellen had told lies about his stance on civil service and conscription laws as well as Austria's neutrality. "This is another falsehood," Hofer said.

The moderator on public broadcaster ORF tried to force the candidates to focus on their policies, but both read out loud repeatedly from big folders full of printouts of contentious quotes by the other and aggressive Facebook posts.

After an FPO official had implied on television that Van der Bellen's father might have sympathised with Nazi fascism, the independent candidate rejected such allegations and produced a photo of his father, who died 50 years ago.

Hofer described this move as a "bad foul" and called on his rival to stop "wanting to inspire pity", adding some of Van der Bellen's supporters had also called him and his father a Nazi.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams)