U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
VIENNA An environmentalist candidate has a clear lead in Austria's presidential election, projections showed on Sunday after polls closed, dealing a blow to his rival's bid to become the first freely elected far-right head of state in Europe since World War Two.
If confirmed, the re-run result will be a relief for Europe's political establishment and a vindication for former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen, who narrowly defeated Norbert Hofer of the anti-immigration Freedom Party in the original runoff in May, before the re-run was ordered.
Van der Bellen had a clear lead over Hofer, according to a projection by pollster SORA for broadcaster ORF that included a partial vote count. The projection showed Van der Bellen on 53.6 percent and Hofer on 46.4 percent, with a margin of error of 1.2 percentage points.
The projection will be updated throughout the evening.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.