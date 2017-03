VIENNA Austria's Social Democrats have withstood a record performance by the far-right Freedom Party in a city election in Vienna, clearly retaining first place in a contest that has been dominated by the issue of immigration, a projection for broadcaster ORF showed on Sunday.

The Social Democratic Party (SPO), which has governed the city since the aftermath of World War Two, had secured 39.5 percent of the vote, ahead of the Freedom Party on 30.9 percent, the projection by SORA for ORF showed.

