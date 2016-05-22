VIENNA Austria's presidential election between Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer and former Greens leader Alexander van der Bellen remains too close to call, a projection by the SORA institute for broadcaster ORF showed on Sunday.

The projection showed Hofer -- who won the first round with more than a third of votes and would be the first far-right head of state in the European Union -- and van der Bellen both on 50.0 percent with nearly 92 percent of votes cast in polling stations counted.

The margin of error was 1.0 percentage point.

The result is due to be announced later on Sunday, but absentee ballots, which could decide a close race, will not all be counted until Monday.

