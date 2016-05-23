VIENNA A left-wing independent has pulled off a dramatic comeback in Austria's presidential election to defeat a candidate who would have been the first far-right head of state in the European Union, provisional results announced on Monday showed.

The run-off election was too close to call after ballots cast in polling stations were counted on Sunday, with Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer holding a slight lead, meaning postal votes would determine the winner.

After postal ballots were counted, former Greens party leader Alexander van der Bellen was on 50.3 percent and Hofer on 49.7 percent, the provisional results announced by Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka showed.

