VIENNA Countries that fail to keep their financial promises should be thrown out of the euro zone, Austria's foreign minister said, adding that he had talked with European colleagues on the subject and countries including Germany would support the idea.

"We need to have the possibility of throwing somebody out of the currency union... countries that do not stick to their commitments," Michael Spindelegger said in an interview with Austria's Kurier newspaper published on Friday.

Asked whether he meant Greece, Spindelegger answered: "If there were already such a rule, consequences would already have had to have been drawn."

In October 2009. Greece's new Socialist government announced a new estimate for the country's 2009 public deficit of more than 13 percent of economic output, triggering a debt crisis that has since spread through the euro zone.

The previous government had estimated the fiscal gap at 6 percent of GDP.

Spindelegger compared Greece with Spain, of which he said: "There is a burst property bubble there, but the Spanish have not tricked us into anything."

Spindelegger, who is also deputy chancellor and head of Austria's conservative People's Party, said it could take five years to make the necessary European treaty changes, but said: "I am absolutely convinced it could be got through."

Spindelegger said other relatively economically strong countries like Germany, Luxembourg, Finland and the Netherlands would support the idea.

Spindelegger's People's Party, the junior party in a coalition government with the Social Democrats, is under pressure from a corruption scandal that has claimed the scalp of a senior official, as well as a new anti-euro political party.

With Greece's future in the single currency zone uncertain Austria's chancellor, social democrat Werner Faymann, has warned of the costs of a Greek exit from the euro zone, but Finance Minister Maria Fekter, a member of Spindelgger's People's Party, has suggested the country could be forced out.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John Stonestreet)