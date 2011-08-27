VIENNA Nearly one in four Austrians thinks the euro will fail in the next five years, a magazine poll showed on Saturday.

Some 77 percent of Austrians think the euro will survive, down from 85 percent in June, weekly Profil reported in a preview of its Monday edition.

Of the sceptics, more than half thought Austria would bring back the schilling, according to a survey by pollster Karmasin Motivforschung. The rest did not know what would happen if the common currency was scrapped.

The concerns about the survival of the euro, which came into circulation nine years ago, coincide with a rise in support for Austria's opposition far-right party which is against euro zone bailouts and criticises pro-Europe politics.

European leaders have been struggling to convince markets and voters that they can get a grip on the bloc's deepening debt crisis.

Austria set off alarm bells earlier this month when it demanded collateral on loans to debt-stricken Greece after Finland secured a commitment, casting doubt on a bailout deal for Athens agreed by euro zone officials in July.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Keiron Henderson)