VIENNA A challenge by Austrian far-right politicians to its ratification of the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund is expected to be filed next week with the country's highest court, a provincial deputy governor said on Friday.

Austria's relatively small size means that any ruling against the European Stability Mechanism by the Constitutional Court would not sink the 500 billion euro ($655 billion) rescue fund that is in the process of starting up.

But it would put Vienna in a legal quandary and give ammunition to opponents of further bailouts for countries in the 17-nation European currency bloc's struggling south.

"The Carinthian (regional) government will file a constitutional challenge against the ESM on Monday," Kurt Scheuch said in a statement, giving a firm date for a long-held plan.

He said his southern province's Freedom Party (FPK) and its national allies (FPO) led by Heinz-Christian Strache were "waging a joint defensive battle... against the self-abandonment of the state and the dependence on Brussels bureaucrats and bank speculators".

The right-wing parties oppose in principle bailouts of euro zone weaklings like Greece, Ireland and Portugal and say ratifying the ESM infringes too much on Austrian sovereignty.

Austria's parliament ratified the agreement on the fund in July by a two-thirds majority - as required to amend the constitution - after the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and the conservative People's Party secured backing from the opposition Greens.

Gerhart Holzinger, the president of the Constitutional Court, said last month that opponents of the ESM, if successful in court, could force Austria to renegotiate terms of the ESM and leave Austria - and Europe - in legal limbo.

The high court could not abolish the ESM pact, only find that agreement of the accord was unconstitutional. That would put Austria "in an extremely difficult situation", he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)