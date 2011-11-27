FRANKFURT Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann called Sunday for the European Central Bank to play a bigger role in the European debt crisis and expressed support for the hotly-debated idea of eurobonds, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

"The European Central Bank has assumed a function now by buying (government bonds) and they could play a stronger role through various means," Faymann was quoted as saying by the agency.

He said the ECB could help, for example, by providing more guarantees via the ESM, the permanent crisis resolution mechanism, or the EFSF bailout fund, without giving further details.

The ECB has already spent close to 200 billion euros buying distressed countries' government bonds, but this has failed to bring down the spreads between benchmark German bonds and those of the countries mired in the debt crisis and there have been calls for the ECB to buy up much bigger amounts of bonds.

ECB executive board member Juergen Stark Saturday described the pressure on the ECB as "enormous" and said its independence could be endangered by calls for its role to be expanded.

The bank insists the onus for resolving the debt crisis rests with governments.

EU paymaster Germany has also blocked massive ECB government bond purchases or joint issuance of euro zone debt, the two most widely touted exit routes from the sovereign debt crisis.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels, Faymann told APA the European bailout fund was acting as a type of eurobond already and that the concept of eurobonds was already accepted in all but name through the EFSF.

"If the conditions are right, we must expand what we have now begun with this 1 billion (euros) of the protective umbrella. This is already a precursor, a kind of eurobond. It doesn't matter what we call it in the end."

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)