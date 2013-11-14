Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter speaks to journalists during an interview in the western Austrian village of Alpbach August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

VIENNA Maria Fekter suggested on Thursday her days as Austrian finance minister were numbered, which if true would rob her euro zone peers of a plain-talking politician who has stepped on plenty of toes with her blunt public comments.

The corridors of power in Vienna are awash with speculation that a new coalition being negotiated by Fekter's conservative People's Party and the Social Democrats will exclude the combative woman who has likened herself to Margaret Thatcher.

Asked by reporters in Brussels if this would be the last time she joins a meeting of European finance ministers, she said: "That may be." She may attend another meeting next month should no new finance minister be in place by then, she added.

But Fekter, who once described herself as "the only man in the Austrian government", appeared to be bidding farewell to the decorous battlegrounds of Brussels.

She said she would miss: "The colleagues, yes; the personal contact, yes; the excellent staff, yes; the tumult, no."

Fekter, 57, has a reputation for speaking out when others hold their tongues. Her frankness about the euro zone crisis upset important men such as Italy's former prime minister and the former head of the club of euro zone finance ministers.

She notoriously infuriated former Eurogroup chief Jean Claude Juncker by stealing his thunder on a briefing he was planning, then compounded the offence saying that Juncker was upset because he was suffering from kidney stones.

Fekter developed a thick skin in rising from small-town politics to become Austria's most powerful woman.

"You are treated more brutally as a woman than men would be, but I can deal with this," she told Reuters last year.

Fekter has said she wants to be remembered for whipping Austria's finances into shape, reforming taxes and helping stabilise the euro zone, in part via bailouts of laggards that have earned her the enmity of Austria's far-right opposition.

Last year she told a TV interviewer Italy might need a bailout because of its high borrowing costs, a comment then-Prime Minister Mario Monti called "completely inappropriate". She also suggested Greece may have to leave the European Union.

Brussels officials joked about being "Fektered", while a Munich newspaper dubbed her the "witch of the south".

But even political opponents say Fekter is a straight shooter, able to cut deals with a handshake and back them up.

Fekter says her ability to grasp complex issues, strip them down to the essentials and present them in clear terms is what makes her a popular interview subject for the media. She said on Thursday that skill would stand her in good stead.

"I will still be a member of parliament even if not in government office, which is not yet determined. And even as an MP I can use all the knowledge that I gathered here as a wealth of experience," she said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew)