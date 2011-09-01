A bank clerk places Swiss franc banknotes of several values to be sorted in a money counter in a bank in Zurich August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

VIENNA Austrian banks should act promptly in dealing with any problems arising from the amount of money they have lent in Swiss francs, especially given the currency's rapid appreciation against the euro, a senior central bank official said.

National Bank Director Andreas Ittner said Austrian banks and their emerging European subsidiaries have lent around 70 billion euros (62 billion pounds) in Swiss francs, and pointed to affordability problems which have occurred among borrowers in some emerging European countries.

Mortgages in the Swiss currency have been popular in neighbouring Austria with retail customers hoping to take advantage of lower interest rates than if they had borrowed in their own currency.

But the rise of the franc to record levels has been hurting these euro-earning customers, whose repayments are costing them more.

Ittner said the European Systemic Risk Board could discuss the whole question of foreign currency loans soon, but did not elaborate.

Ittner estimated that customers of Austrian financial institutions have made a hypothetical 10 billion euro currency loss in total through the loans.

"This figure is not something that will have a direct effect on someone but it is a sign that the idea the loans simply offered a lower rate was somewhat wide of reality," he told journalists in comments for publication on Wednesday.

Ittner said the Swiss franc loans to Austrian customers were not so much of a problem because they were long-dated and people were making repayments.

In emerging Europe, where Austrian banks have expanded rapidly since the fall of the Iron Curtain, the situation is more difficult with some cases of default, he said.

Austria's big lenders include UniCredit's Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International.

Overall Austria's financial institutions have lent 51.3 billion euros in Swiss franc loans in Austria and 18.3 billion euros in central and eastern Europe -- mainly to private investors, according to central bank estimates.

This exposure to currency fluctuations was a surmountable problem for the banks, Ittner said.

"I am not saying that they can sit back and wait, both sides (banks and customers) should deal with this issue," he said.

In Hungary, such borrowing has caused a serious headache for local governments which have asked for a one-year moratorium on principal payments for over $3 billion worth of Swiss franc loans.

In Bosnia, the financial stability panel and local banks agreed last week to fix the exchange rate for housing loans denominated in Swiss francs to curb the impact.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Stephen Nisbet)