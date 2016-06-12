Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
VIENNA Gladiators reenacted fights in the amphitheatre of the ancient Roman city of Carnuntum whose archaeological remains stretch over 10 square kilometres (3.86 square miles) in eastern Austria.
Clad in leather armour and feathered metal helmets, men attacked one another with wooden batons and painted shields as children and women in Roman costumes looked on.
Archaeologists have reconstructed part of Carnuntum - which they say used to be a hub of the Roman Empire around 1,700 years ago - for tourists, who can now relive ancient Roman culture in the gladiator school, public baths and a museum.
(Reporting By Leonhard Foeger; Writing by Shadia Nasralla)
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.