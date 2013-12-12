VIENNA The two big pro-Europe parties that have dominated postwar Austrian politics clinched a deal to extend their coalition government, their leaders said on Thursday.

Chancellor Werner Faymann's centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) and their junior partners, the conservative People's Party (OVP), struck a deal to revive the coalition that has governed since 2006.

Voters had punished the two heavyweights in September elections which bolstered the eurosceptic far right, giving them historically low support.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)