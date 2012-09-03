VIENNA Two out of three Austrians oppose more European Union aid to debt-strapped Greece, a poll published on Monday showed.

The Karmasin poll of 500 people for the Heute newspaper found 39 percent were entirely against more aid while 26 percent tended to oppose the idea. Only 12 percent were absolutely in favour and 19 percent tended to support more EU help.

The survey reflects mounting scepticism in relatively strong northern countries in the euro zone over continuing to spend taxpayers' money to prop up struggling southern members of the currency union.

A separate poll showed only a quarter of Germans think Greece should stay in the euro zone or get more help from other countries.

In Austria, billionaire auto parts magnate Frank Stronach has burst into politics with a call to abandon the euro, turning parliamentary elections due next year into a de facto referendum on the country's role in Europe.

