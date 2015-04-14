General view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) building on the inaugural of it's new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has told banks with exposure to Austria's Heta bad bank to write it down by more than 50 percent, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed banks.

The requested writedown would apply to debt guaranteed by Carinthia but would be higher - at least 95 percent - for other debt with a lower ranking that is not guaranteed by Austria, the newspaper reported. The ECB was not immediately available to comment.

Heta was formed from defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, and last month the Bundesbank said German banks and insurers had a total exposure of 7.1 billion euros. (4.84 billion pounds).

Carinthia, Hypo's home province, has more than 10 billion euros in debt guarantees for Heta, and is trying to figure out how to handle them given that its annual budget is only around 2 billion euros.

