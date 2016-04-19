Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling delivers a speech during an extraordinary session of the parliament in Vienna, Austria, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Austrian banks are able to handle a further writedown on bonds of "bad bank" Heta [HAABI.UL] demanded by financial watchdog FMA, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday.

"I can rule that out," Hans Joerg Schelling said when asked whether some of them may face problems due to the demand.

A source had told Reuters that the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior bonds at 30 percent of their face value, a bigger write-down than the haircut it imposed on creditors this month, due to cancelled interest payments.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)