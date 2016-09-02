Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
VIENNA The Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution will be published on Tuesday and its main points are the same as those in an earlier outline deal with creditors, Austria and Carinthia said.
"The offer's main economic points were made known in the course of the publication of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) in May 2016 and remain valid," Austria's Finance Ministry, which is lending Carinthia money for the offer, said in a statement on Friday, referring to the May outline deal.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.