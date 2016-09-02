VIENNA The Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution will be published on Tuesday and its main points are the same as those in an earlier outline deal with creditors, Austria and Carinthia said.

"The offer's main economic points were made known in the course of the publication of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) in May 2016 and remain valid," Austria's Finance Ministry, which is lending Carinthia money for the offer, said in a statement on Friday, referring to the May outline deal.

