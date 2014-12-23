VIENNA Private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have clinched a deal to buy the Balkans network of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria for up to 200 million euros (157.02 million pounds), the finance ministry said.

The deal is expected to close by the second quarter of 2015 pending regulatory approval, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hypo had originally agreed in principle to sell the asset to Advent and the EBRD before Austria changed course last month and reopened the sale to other bidders.

That allowed a group of Bulgarian investors backed by Russian financial group VTB and Russian investor Igor Kim's Expobank back into the race.

The ministry said Austria had got "significantly improved" terms for the sale since reopening the deal. State guarantees for the network's portfolio were cut to 1.7 billion euros from more than 2 billion, and the state will get to share in any profits from divestments, it said.

"The sale price is up to 200 million euros, of which 50 million euros will flow immediately," it said. Financing to Hypo's Balkan units worth 2.2 billion euros remains in place and will be repaid in the years ahead.

The European Commission had set a deadline of mid-2015 for signing a sale of the Balkans network, last valued at 89 million euros. It includes banks and leasing companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Louise Heavens)