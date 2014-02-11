VIENNA Austria tried on Tuesday to put the best face on its decision to embrace a public "bad bank" for nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a step that would boost state debt but would also end years of indecision on how to tackle Hypo's woes.

Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, who was unable to push through his preferred option of having healthier banks support a vehicle to wind down toxic Hypo assets, said economic and legal questions over the new plan would now be cleared up.

"We will form a picture when this (information) is on the table and then say go or no go. This decision is pending but will be taken quickly," he told reporters before a cabinet meeting.

Austria on Monday dropped efforts to get commercial banks involved. They had resisted the idea, and problems emerged with setting up a bad bank in a way that would keep its debt off state books under European rules.

Officials have not provided details of the effect on state debt from the change of plan. Experts have said a state-run bad bank could raise state debt as a percentage of economic output by 5 or 6 percentage points, to near the 80 percent that sets off alarm bells at ratings agencies.

Austrian bond spreads over benchmark German Bunds were little changed at around 30 basis points.

The state vehicle may absorb up to 19 billion euros (15 billion pounds) in assets from Hypo, relieving the bank's chronic need for fresh capital, which is a drain on state finances.

Hypo has got 4.8 billion euros in state aid so far. Austria took it over in 2009 to avoid a collapse whose consequences would have sent shocks through southeastern Europe, where it had expanded at breakneck speed with the help of guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.

Andreas Schieder, head of the parliamentary faction for the Social Democrats who govern with Spindelegger's conservatives, welcomed the bad-bank option. "It is good that we have finally taken a decision," he said.

But a commentary in newspaper Der Standard captured Austrians' impatience that the decision took so long. "The bitter truth is reasonable for taxpayers, but would also have been so three years ago," it said.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Larry King)