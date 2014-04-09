VIENNA A former chief executive of Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria HAABI.UL was sentenced to jail for hiding facts about the capital position of the bank, which was subsequently bailed out by the state.

Tilo Berlin, who headed the now nationalised bank from 2007 to 2009, became the fourth of its former managers to be convicted. He was given a 26-month sentence by a court in Klagenfurt, capital of the bank's home province of Carinthia, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She said lawyers for Berlin, who pleaded not guilty, appealed against the verdict, which was handed down just before midnight.

Berlin was a key figure in the sale of Hypo to BayernLB BAYLB.UL for 1.7 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in 2007, an acquisition the Bavarian bank now claims it was conned into.

The jury found Berlin guilty of breach of trust, finding objective evidence that he had sold Hypo preference shares to a foundation without disclosing to the bank that the shares came with a put option, the Austria Press Agency reported from Klagenfurt.

This led BayernLB into believing the lender's capital position was stronger than it was in reality, as it did not know that the shares could be sold back at any time.

Dividends paid on the shares were also higher than interest the bank would have paid on a loan, the court found.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 to prevent a collapse that could have sent shockwaves through the Balkans, where it has extensive activities. It has pumped almost 5 billion euros of aid into the bank.

The bank's Balkan network is now for sale and most of the rest of the assets will be transferred into a "bad bank" later this year.

Three other former Hypo managers were sentenced to jail for breach of trust in February.

Berlin's case was separated from theirs because poor health had meant he was unable to appear in court at that time.

($1 = 0.7249 Euros)

