U.S. actor Cheyenne Jackson arrives at the 'Cinema Against AIDS 2010' gala organized by the American Foundation for AIDS research (amfAR) in Toronto, September 12, 2010. REUTERS / Adrien Veczan

Singer Randy Crawford performs on stage during the Red Ribbon Celebration Concert ahead of the 20th Life Ball at Vienna's international airport May 18, 2012. The Life Ball is Europe's largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna's city hall May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas gestures as he talks to journalists upon his arrival ahead of the 20th Life Ball at Vienna's international airport May 18, 2012. The Life Ball is Europe's largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna's city hall May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Vienna geared up on Saturday for the Life Ball, Europe's biggest charity event to support victims of HIV/AIDS that sees celebrities throng to the Austrian capital each year to highlight the fight against the immune system disease.

The Life Ball, celebrated at Vienna's gothic city hall, is marking its 20th anniversary this year under the motto "Fight the Flames of Ignorance".

The often shrill affair of live entertainment, fine food and fashion shows is organised by the non-profit Aids Life group and made a profit of 2 million euros ($2.5 million) last year to help fund AIDS treatment, research and prevention efforts.

A charter jet arrived from New York on Friday carrying celebrities for the event including actor Antonio Banderas, singers Randy Crawford, Cheyenne Jackson and Jon Secada, model Kiera Chaplin, and actors Lance Bass, Kim Porter, Quincy Brown and Brigitte Nielsen.

Seats at the gala event cost 2,500 euros each and ten-seat tables go for 20,000 euros. Proceeds from the concert go to the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton was in Vienna to thank the crowd for its support.

A charity concert featuring opera stars, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, soul singers Crawford and Al Jarreau, and readings by actors Banderas and Maximilian Schell was held on Friday night ahead of the main ball on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7860 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sophie Hares)