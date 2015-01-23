'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
SALZBURG, Austria Salzburg's annual Mozart Week has something new this year. Along with the usual performances of music by Austria's most famous composer, it's got a ballet. Danced by horses.
A dozen horses from the equestrian academy at Versailles performed in a sandy arena in front of rough stone arcades carved into a mountain side that sheltered an orchestra and choir. Led by the French horse choreographer Bartabas -- the only name he uses -- they improvised circular ballet movements to the music of Mozart.
"I don't tell a story, I suggest rhythm, moments," Bartabas said.
Salzburg's Mozart Week runs until Feb. 1. Tickets range in price up to 150 euros ($169).
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Larry King)
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.