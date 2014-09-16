Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
VIENNA Art lovers who suspect they might have bought forged Pablo Picasso paintings should contact the Austrian police, who are looking for victims of a Serbian art fraud gang.
The group operated out of a Viennese cafe, offering clients several fake Picassos, along with forged certificates of authenticity, police in the Austrian capital said on Tuesday.
They demanded 300,000 euros (£239,615) for one work.
The gang was arrested earlier this year, the police statement said, but it was not immediately clear how many people might have fallen for the counterfeits.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.