VIENNA Art lovers who suspect they might have bought forged Pablo Picasso paintings should contact the Austrian police, who are looking for victims of a Serbian art fraud gang.

The group operated out of a Viennese cafe, offering clients several fake Picassos, along with forged certificates of authenticity, police in the Austrian capital said on Tuesday.

They demanded 300,000 euros (£239,615) for one work.

The gang was arrested earlier this year, the police statement said, but it was not immediately clear how many people might have fallen for the counterfeits.

