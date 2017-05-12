VIENNA Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern opposes a snap parliamentary election called for by conservative Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz and will seek to press ahead with a minority government if necessary, Kern said in an interview published on Friday.

Kurz is widely expected to take over the reins of his People's Party but has made such a move conditional on being given more powers than its current head, who is stepping down.

"We do not want a snap election. We will keep trying to achieve sensible solutions, including with variable majorities if necessary," Kern said in an interview with newspaper Die Presse

The newspaper also quoted a senior member of the government from Kern's Social Democratic Party as saying on Kern's behalf: "If he (Kurz) does not want to (carry on), he should step down immediately. We still have options."



