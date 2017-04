VIENNA Austrian Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, who heads the conservative People's Party, said on Monday he saw no need for a snap election after Chancellor Werner Faymann announced he was stepping down, news agency APA reported.

Faymann's Social Democrats are in coalition with the People's Party, and a spokeswoman for Austria's President Heinz Fischer said Mitterlehner would take over as chancellor on an interim basis.

The next parliamentary elections are due in 2018.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)